Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 272,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 83,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Kestrel Gold Stock Up 20.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Insider Activity

In other Kestrel Gold news, Senior Officer Jean Alice Sharp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$40,350.00. 37.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

