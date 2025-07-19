Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Shares Up 21.2% – Time to Buy?

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.63. 350,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,713% from the average session volume of 19,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38.

About Moon River Moly

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

