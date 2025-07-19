12,715 Shares in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,229. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 198,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,461,539.48. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $570,128 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.