Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 24,371 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,371 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.42.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.13. 2,627,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,802. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

