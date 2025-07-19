Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIT. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.90. 370,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,199. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.03. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $188.71 and a 12-month high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

