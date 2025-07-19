Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of BCC traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.89. 461,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.81.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.72%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,458.49. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.