Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,470,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,543. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,043,000 after purchasing an additional 124,860 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,040 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,380,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,293,000 after purchasing an additional 697,494 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

