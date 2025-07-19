Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.98. 45,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,172. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The stock has a market cap of C$425.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.01. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$15.50 and a 52 week high of C$20.11.

Boston Pizza restaurants offer a casual dining atmosphere with more than 100 menu items including a unique selection of gourmet pizzas, mouth-watering pastas and a wide variety of appetizers, meal-sized salads, entrees and desserts. Each Boston Pizza location provides three experiences under one roof, with a full service, family friendly casual dining restaurant, a separate sports bar, and take-out and delivery options.

