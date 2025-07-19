Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

BSBR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

