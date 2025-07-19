Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

Get Aramark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.28. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.