Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,157,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,255,330. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.