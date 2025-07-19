Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

