SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.98. 840,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,071. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

