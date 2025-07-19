SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $137.53.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.