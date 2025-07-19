Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,243,000.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

MSB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 27,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,102. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.23% and a return on equity of 233.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

