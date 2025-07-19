SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New $565,000 Investment in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.53.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

