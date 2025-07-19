Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,203 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up about 5.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. 6,058,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,152. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.33.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

