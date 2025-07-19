FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,895 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE LUV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.52. 8,189,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293,751. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director David P. Hess purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,097.12. The trade was a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

