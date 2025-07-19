Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after buying an additional 1,023,323 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,737.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 520,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,482.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,064,000 after acquiring an additional 468,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 401,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $49.11 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.