Denali Advisors LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. National Beverage makes up 0.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of National Beverage worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,247,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

FIZZ stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.81. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

