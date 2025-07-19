FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the first quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $200,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.2% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.90. 4,916,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,795,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $643.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

