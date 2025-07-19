Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,176 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.