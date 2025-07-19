Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOND. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,670,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,030,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $9,218,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,718,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,010,000.
HOND stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 292,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,670. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33.
HCM II Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 4, 2024 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
