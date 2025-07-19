Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOND. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,670,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,030,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $9,218,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,718,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,010,000.

Get HCM II Acquisition alerts:

HCM II Acquisition Price Performance

HOND stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 292,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,670. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33.

HCM II Acquisition Company Profile

HCM II Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 4, 2024 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.