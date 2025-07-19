FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 992 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.08. 7,270,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $151.90 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $363.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.84.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

