Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,755 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 951.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on Target in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

