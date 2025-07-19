ETF Store Inc. Makes New $151,000 Investment in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 128,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 1,027,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,258. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

