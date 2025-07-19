Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $72.19. 8,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,190. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $669.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

