FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 4,485 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,827,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,470,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,517,000 after purchasing an additional 984,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,086,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 535,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,129,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,085 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 320,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1442 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

