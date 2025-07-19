iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Boosted by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

STIP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 485,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,533. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

