iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Boosted by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
STIP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 485,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,533. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
