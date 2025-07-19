Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $218.61 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

