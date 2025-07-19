Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Price

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.75.

Shares of CTAS opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.99 and a 200 day moving average of $208.04. Cintas has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

