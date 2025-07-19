Beckerman Institutional LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,996,000 after acquiring an additional 229,857 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after buying an additional 139,176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $685.53. 385,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,911. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $689.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $637.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

