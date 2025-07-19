Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a 7.1% increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41.

Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $22.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of CAT opened at $413.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $419.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caterpillar stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.33.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

