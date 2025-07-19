Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,320,000 after acquiring an additional 890,971 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,820 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,505,000 after purchasing an additional 221,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

