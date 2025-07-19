Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $73.45.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Comerica from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

