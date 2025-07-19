Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 14,509 Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,320. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

