Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 81,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 68.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $80.64 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.