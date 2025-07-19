Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) is Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 4.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $31,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of XMMO opened at $131.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

