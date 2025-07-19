Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTCB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

