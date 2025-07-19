Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $541,000 in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,321 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,974,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,621,482. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

