iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $40,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

