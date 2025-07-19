iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,436,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $630.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $632.39. The company has a market capitalization of $635.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.