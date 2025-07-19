Shimano (SMNNY) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 13.34% 7.23% 6.64% Shimano Competitors -54.65% -78.84% -9.30%

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shimano pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 66.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Shimano alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimano and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $2.98 billion $503.78 million 30.31 Shimano Competitors $1.59 billion -$21.25 million -31.37

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Shimano is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Shimano has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shimano beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.