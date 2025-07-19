SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,263 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 4.1% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $19,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 0.01.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

