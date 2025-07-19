Financial Contrast: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) vs. GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TriNet Group and GBT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

TriNet Group currently has a consensus price target of $96.67, suggesting a potential upside of 51.28%. Given TriNet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 3.32% 237.87% 5.60% GBT Technologies N/A -90.27% 34,769.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares TriNet Group and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.8% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and GBT Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $5.05 billion 0.61 $173.00 million $3.35 19.07 GBT Technologies $1.20 billion 0.00 $20.72 million N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Summary

TriNet Group beats GBT Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services; and sells electronic products. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

