Beckerman Institutional LLC Boosts Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

