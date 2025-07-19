Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,587 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,006,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 1,590,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after buying an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

