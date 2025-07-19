Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 4,448 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

