Critical Analysis: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) vs. Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Okta has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta 4.85% 2.79% 1.92% Check Point Software Technologies 32.75% 32.88% 16.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 3 14 20 0 2.46 Check Point Software Technologies 0 16 11 1 2.46

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Okta and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Okta presently has a consensus price target of $119.44, indicating a potential upside of 25.16%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $234.24, indicating a potential upside of 8.71%. Given Okta’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Okta is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Okta and Check Point Software Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $2.68 billion 6.23 $28.00 million $0.63 151.48 Check Point Software Technologies $2.57 billion 9.24 $845.70 million $7.58 28.43

Check Point Software Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta. Check Point Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Okta on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials. It also provides Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Lifecycle Management enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; Okta Identity Governance provides identity access management and identity governance solutions; Advanced Server Access offers access management to secure cloud infrastructure; Okta Privileged Access enables organizations to reduce risk with unified access and governance management for on-premises and cloud resources; and Okta Workforce Identity Workflows. In addition, the company offers Universal Login, which allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; and Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protects customers from different types of malicious traffic. Further, it provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, and Enterprise Connections. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. In addition, the company offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business. Further, it provides cloud network security, cloud native application protection, security and posture management, cloud identity and entitlement, cloud workload protection, cloud detection and response, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Additionally, the company offers technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

