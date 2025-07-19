Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 507 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 54.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $709.84 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

